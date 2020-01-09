More success for What More veteran salesman

A Burnley salesman with 40 years of experience has been nominated in the Britain's Best Housewares Salesperson Award.

What More UK's Peter Ellis was thinking about retiring seven years ago, until his boss Andy Holt asked him to delay the decision for a few more years.

That proved a good decision - What More created a new sales territory for the veteran and within a few years he doubled the sales value of that area to a seven-figure sum.

Peter said: "First and foremost, I can only do what I do with the support of What More. The way they operate is second to none. If I order something, it gets delivered. If I need something doing, it gets done. It's the best company I've ever worked for and the back-office support is fantastic."

Mr Ellis's advice to anyone beginning a career in sales is "always be straight with people and leave every account in a situation where you can go back there. You make your living on repeat business."

"Relationships grow over time" he added. "If you take advantage you might make a bit extra in the short term, but they'll never have you back."

Looking back over his career, Mr Ellis has seen lots of changes in the industry. From the introduction of the internet bringing direct sales online, through to the necessity of recycling and reusing plastics, but one constant has been Spring Fair, held at the NEC in Birmingham. This year he'll be attending his 40th show.