Members of a Colne Business Network have completed an EPIC 32 Mile Ultra walk for Charity.

Leroy Philbrook, Partnership and Community Engagement Manager for PAC recently caught up with Duncan Whittaker of Carbon Zero Energy to delve into the epic journey he and Nicola Holding undertook for Positive Action in the Community (PAC) – the monumental Pendle B.A.N.G Ultra Walk for Charity. On Sunday, 22nd June, the duo conquered a gruelling 32-mile trek along the historic Pendle Way, a feat that pushed their limits and garnered significant support for a vital local cause.

Leroy: Duncan, it’s fantastic to sit down with you after such an incredible achievement. Could you talk us through the route you and Nicola tackled? It sounds truly challenging.

Duncan: Absolutely, what a journey, what a journey! We set off from the Heritage Centre, tracing the river towards the Water Meetings before ascending the difficult Weets Hill. From there, it was a down into Barnoldswick, followed by a stretch through Letcliffe Park and onto the canal. Beautiful scenery, really beautiful. We then veered off the canal at Rolls-Royce, navigating across the road towards the church, traversing the golf course, and arriving at Thornton Hall Farm. Our journey continued through Earby, eventually leading us to a well-deserved quick stop at the old Black Lane Ends Tavern for a comfort break. We then pushed on to Laneshaw Bridge, through Wycoller, and along the Pendle Bridal Way towards Coldwell reservoirs. The views all along were outstanding. Crossing the ford, we headed into Briercliffe, passing Southfield Chapel, before making our way to Walverdon reservoirs. A final, steep bit up Nelson Golf Club and we made our way across, right through some golfers. Our final stretch brought us into Reedley, marking the end of the epic 32-mile walk."

Leroy: Thirty-two miles is a truly astonishing distance. That’s well beyond a standard marathon. How did you endure 16 hours of non-stop walking, starting at 5 AM? What were the biggest challenges?

Clare does first aid on Duncan's foot at 10 mile point only 22 more miles to go!

Duncan: "It certainly felt like more than a marathon! The initial miles were brilliant, especially with my girlfriend, Clare, joining us for the first 10, her support was important to me. But as the hours wore on, the physical toll was hard. We clocked 74,332 steps with an elevation gain of around 1,306 feet – it’s a constant up-and-down battle. The mental game was tough and became as tough as the physical one, probably more. There were moments where we were exhausted, pushing through muscle aches, and the sheer length of time on our feet was a challenge in itself. It really was non stope for 16 hours. We just kept putting one foot in front of the other, and somehow made it to 32 miles. “

Leroy: So, lets talk about why you did this walk – with so many fantastic charities out there, what made PAC the chosen beneficiary for this massive effort?

Duncan: "For both Nicola and me, choosing PAC was personal and incredibly important. They're the Pendle Bang networking group's chosen charity, and that in itself speaks volumes about their impact. We know about the incredible work the PAC team does, supporting vulnerable individuals and families right here in Pendle. They provide essential services – from offering safe havens for those affected by domestic abuse to delivering crucial housing advice and mental health support. They are making a real difference to people’s lives, and we wanted to help in our own way, I know I speak for Nic and Pendle Bang when I say We stand behind everything they do;

Leroy: That's truly inspiring. And finally, what's your fundraising target for PAC from this walk?

Nic, Clare and Duncan admire the view from the highest point in Pendle, the top of Pendle Hill.

Duncan: "Our target is £1,000, and we want to encourage everyone who knows how challenging 32 miles can be and wants to help us help PAC to donate so together we can really make a difference. But,the ultimate goal is just to raise as much money as we possibly can, and crucially, to raise PAC’s profile so more people understand the vital work they do. Every single donation helps them continue their incredible support for our community."

Leroy: Thank you, Duncan, for sharing your incredible experience and insights. It’s clear this was an extraordinary undertaking for a truly worthy cause.

Nicola and Duncan’s unwavering determination has resulted in an amazing fundraising effort. Positive Action in the Community relies on these donations to continue their life-changing work. If you feel inspired by their incredible 32-mile ultra walk, please consider donating. You can find their JustGiving page on Pendle B.A.N.G. is fundraising for Positive Action in the Community . Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference.

About Carbon Zero Energy

Nic, Duncan and Clare walk the Pendle Way for charity.

Carbon Zero Energy, project managed by Duncan Whittaker, is committed to guiding individuals and businesses towards a more sustainable future. They specialise in providing expert advice and solutions for renewable energy and energy efficiency, helping clients reduce their carbon footprint and save on energy costs. Their focus is on practical, impactful changes that contribute to a greener planet while also benefiting the bottom line. Carbon Zero Energy champions a future where sustainable living is accessible to all. Home - Carbon Zero Energy

About Create Studios Photography

Create Studios Photography, led by Nicola Holding, is a dynamic photography business based in Colne, Lancashire. Nicola's passion lies in capturing authentic moments and telling compelling stories through her lens. Specialising in a range of photographic services, from stunning portraits to engaging commercial imagery, Create Studios prides itself on delivering high-quality, memorable visuals. Nicola's dedication to her craft and community shines through her involvement in initiatives like the Pendle Bang Ultra Walk. For more information email Nicola on [email protected]

About Positive Action in the Community (PAC)

Duncan, Clare and Nicola walk 16 hours for Charity.

Positive Action in the Community (PAC) is a registered charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals and families across Pendle and the wider Lancashire area. PAC provides a range of essential services, including safe accommodation for young people and families, support for those experiencing domestic abuse, mental health support, and advice on housing and homelessness. Their person-centred approach empowers individuals to rebuild their lives and achieve independence, making a profound impact on the wellbeing of the local community. www.p-a-c.org.uk