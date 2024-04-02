Manor House celebrates Easter with range of activities for residents

The weather has been a bit better of late and the plants and trees are starting to sprut through as the first signs of spring appear.Mothers day was celebrated and the room was decorated with red and white bows which were made previously. A bunch of daffodils were give to each of our residents.As always the residents at the Manor House had been helping to make things for Easter, painting toilet rolls and cutting them then arranging them to make wreaths.Lots of easter things were made for example painting watercolour chick's, and making chocolate crispy cakes with eggs in.On Easter Monday the usual big easter Bingo was held and thoughout the celebration were drinks, treats and of course chocolates. They also had some real chick's for a week and our ladies and gents stroked and nursed them whilst having a photo taken.Our big picture is at the moment is a large easter egg. Then it's on to our spring picture, more about that next month. On red nose day they did a paper treasure hunt and there were easter egg prizes. Every week we as always continue with our quizzes, carpet bowls, word games and much more. Can I also say a big thank you to Ruby and Zainab...who have come in volunteering and have been brilliant.....thank you so much.Hope everyone had a happy Easter.Jackie Higson.