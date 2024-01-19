Tom Wilkinson, Secretary of Lowerhouse Bowling Club, said: “This donation will be used to help fund the upkeep of the green and facilities, so that our players can keep enjoying a green that is of a very high standard, which matches the quality of players we have at Lowerhouse.“We have a very big presence in all local bowling leagues, and in our top teams we have players from as young as 10 to members over 80-years-old. If this club was to ever shut, our members would lose a place that they attend almost every day, and the pandemic also highlighted some of our members are vulnerable to loneliness without the club.“The importance of these donations is that, without them, not only would we struggle to keep these facilities to a high standard, reducing the quality we could offer, but it could have a negative effect on the teams and club’s income.”