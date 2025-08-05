Lord Shuttleworth praises Northlight as they celebrate one year in premises for internationally renowned Gawthorpe Textiles Collection
Founded by the late Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth and now recognised worldwide, the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection has been an integral part of the region’s cultural heritage for decades. Lord Charles Shuttleworth, Chairman of the Trustees and great nephew of the founder, expressed pride in its evolution:
“This is a great collection of textiles, now of national and international renown, and I’m glad to say it’s stayed here in East Lancashire where it was created,” said Lord Shuttleworth.
The move to Northlight has proved purpose-built for preservation and access, and provided significant benefits for both staff and visitors. The new facilities allow for more workshops, study sessions, and group visits than ever before, with better lighting and space to examine textiles up close.
Custom-built racking has transformed their storage, making it lots easier to access and prepare items for events and future digitisation. Visitors have also benefitted from free parking, a welcoming kitchen space, and step-free accessibility meaning all visitors can comfortably enjoy the collection.
The collection now accommodates individual researchers and special interest groups, with regular events and booking details available via the website, www.gawthorpetextiles.co.uk
Ann Sumner, Acting Director of the Collection, praised the transformation:
“To see this amazing facility that the collection now has was truly transformational. One of our key recommendations was to find a more suitable space for storage, researchers, and workshops—and Northlight delivers on all counts.”
The relocation marks a major milestone for the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection, ensuring its preservation while making it more accessible to students, researchers, and textile enthusiasts from across the UK and beyond.
Managing Director of Northlight Estates Toby Whittaker said, “We’re delighted to host such a prestigious collection here, and it really showcases the different uses of the space we have available.
“Northlight is now at 94% full occupancy across the estate, and has been an incredible regeneration success story that we can all be proud of.”
You can see more about the superb mixed use £34m redevelopment of Northlight here: www.northlightestates.com and you can see a video with Lord Shuttleworth and the Collection on the Northlight Estates social media.