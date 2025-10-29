Long-term success secured for Dale Techniche following successful management buyout

A recent management buyout (MBO) has marked the start of an exciting new chapter for Dale Techniche, the Nelson-based specialist in advanced safety solutions. Among the MBO team is Operations Director Donna Emmott, whose long-standing commitment and leadership have played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s success and future direction.

Founded in 2003 and based at Throstle Nest Mill in Nelson, Dale Techniche has become a trusted name in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective garments. Its comprehensive range includes cut-resistant, flame-resistant, high-visibility, and Arc-rated personal protective wear, as well as bespoke solutions designed to meet the needs of demanding industries.

The recent management buyout unites the dedicated team who have been instrumental in building Dale Techniche into the respected business it is today. Together, they share a vision of expanding on the skills and experience gained over many years to drive future growth and success for the company.

Donna’s journey with Dale Techniche began in May 2013, when she joined to manage overseas production. She progressed swiftly to Assistant Production Manager in January 2014, before taking on the role of Operations Manager in May of the same year to oversee the day-to-day running of the business. In 2016, Donna assumed full operational responsibility and has since been promoted to Operations Director as part of the MBO.

Operations Director Donna Emmott

Reflecting on her involvement in the buyout, Donna, who is one of several members to have invested in the MBO, said: “I really wanted to be part of the MBO, it felt important to secure a stable future for myself and the team. We have all worked so hard over the years to build this business and we have an incredible amount of knowledge and skill here, and I can really see the potential we have to grow.

"I want to focus on growing our client base and strengthening the products we offer, so we can continue to meet the evolving needs of the industries we serve. I feel proud to be part of this next stage and excited about where we can take Dale Techniche in the future.”