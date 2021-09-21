Leading international software business brings growth to Burnley

Tim Randall, CEO at Zigaflow, with Euan Aitken, sales and marketing director at Zigaflow

Zigaflow’s new office on Shuttleworth Mead Business Park in Padiham will be the base for the company’s sales, marketing, customer service and training teams, while the existing headquarters in Central London will remain the base for software development teams.

Tim Randall, CEO at Zigaflow, said: “To support our expansion plans we’ve been looking for a location where there’s a great pool of candidates with the varied skill sets we’re looking for across different industries.

“Our new base is not only ideal from a recruitment perspective, but it’s also in a great spot in terms of accessibility and has plenty of space for our future growth.”

Specialising in software that helps growing businesses streamline and automate processes, Zigaflow has set up the new customer-facing division to enhance and develop the service and support provided to those using the software.

Euan Aitken, sales and marketing director at Zigaflow, said: “We believe that software as a service should be exactly what it says on the tin – not just a software, but a fully managed service with customer interaction at every stage of the journey, and that’s exactly what we provide.

“Zigaflow has always been 100% focused on enabling businesses to grow by simplifying their processes and expanding our customer-facing team solidifies that approach.”

Following a number of recent appointments, additional roles are also currently available across IT, telemarketing and creative specialisms.