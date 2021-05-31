Law firm Napthens launches its own foundation

Nicola Mason

With an aim to raise £15,000 in its first year, the foundation has been set up to provide relief to those in need by reason of education, youth, age, ill-health, disability, financial hardship or other disadvantage.

The firm, which has offices in Preston and Blackpool, will support the foundation, through donations, help with event organisation, fundraising or promotion of events.

Inaugural appointees to the foundation’s committee, set to be reviewed on an annual basis, are made up of a mix of colleagues from across Napthens’ various regional offices, including HR and Operations Director, Nicola Mason, as well as Clare Lennon from Charities Trust, who has also joined the committee.

Napthens has partnered with the Charities Trust to administer the foundation.

Planning is under way to create a calendar of events for the foundation.

Nicola Mason said: “Napthens has been a long-standing supporter of many local charities, with our teams across the North West coming together to support important local causes.

“Many of our annual fundraising events, such as our clay pigeon shoots and cheese and wine events have become key dates in the calendar that our internal teams, clients and charity partners look forward to each year.

“The creation of this foundation will align our charitable efforts and make the greatest impact possible.”