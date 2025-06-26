Law firm Harrison Drury invests for its people with Clitheroe office move

A North West law firm has moved its Ribble Valley office to a larger building after seeing significant client growth in the region.

Harrison Drury has moved its Clitheroe town centre base from 21 Church Street to an office across the road at Wade House, 2 Church Brow.

The historic grade 2-listed building offers over 3,000 sq ft of space and will provide improved facilities for Harrison Drury’s team of 25 staff based in the town.

The firm – which advises business owners, land and property owners, and individuals – has experienced significant growth in the area since opening its Clitheroe office 10 years ago.

Victoria Hill, legal director and head of Harrison Drury's Clitheroe office

Harrison Drury’s managing partner Simon England, who lives in the area, said: “Our growth across the Ribble Valley has mirrored the expansion of the firm across the wider region, and this has been down to recruiting the right people and supporting them to grow their careers with us.

“We wanted to stay in the town centre to be part of the Clitheroe community and we’re thrilled to have secured our new home at Wade House, which will give our staff and clients access to enhanced facilities and meetings spaces. It’s a great building in a fantastic location and will already be familiar to many of our clients.”

Victoria Hill, legal director in the firm’s wills, trusts and probate team, and also head of the Clitheroe office, added: “We have a great team here, including very experienced solicitors who are leaders in their field. This move enables us to keep everyone together as we continue to grow, helping local businesses and individuals to get quality, trusted legal advice on their doorstep.”

Harrison Drury offers a comprehensive range of business and personal legal services to clients across the Ribble Valley and East Lancashire from its Clitheroe office. The firm also has offices in Garstang, Kendal, Lancaster, Lytham, Manchester, Preston and Southport. It employs more than 200 staff across the region.

Harrison Drury was advised by Mark Clarkson from commercial property consultants Eckersley and the landlord was advised by Jonathan Wolstencroft at Whiteacres Property. Houldsworth Solicitors provided legal advice to the landlord.