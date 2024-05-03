The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

30 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. Take a look at how they fared below:

BAC/EE Preston Social and Sports Association, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston, PR1 8JP Rated 5 on April 23.

Sawse Kitchen Rated 4 on April 26.

Boars Head Hoghton, Blackburn Old Road, Preston, PR5 0RX Rated 5 on February 7.