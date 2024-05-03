Latest scores on the doors as 30 businesses in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

30 businesses in the county were given new ratings.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:32 BST

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

30 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. Take a look at how they fared below:

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Rated 5 on April 23.

1. BAC/EE Preston Social and Sports Association, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston, PR1 8JP

Rated 5 on April 23. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on April 26.

2. Sawse Kitchen

Rated 4 on April 26. Photo: Sawse Kitchen

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 7.

3. Boars Head Hoghton, Blackburn Old Road, Preston, PR5 0RX

Rated 5 on February 7. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on April 19.

4. Fox Lane Sports Club & Bar, Fox Lane, Leyland, PR25 1HB

Rated 5 on April 19. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyFoodFood hygiene ratingsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.