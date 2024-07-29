Lancashire’s Altham's Travel Agents celebrates landmark 150th anniversary by recreating the famous Burnley to Blackpool coach trip
On the July, 23rd, 1874, Burnley based tea importer/exporter Abraham Altham treated his best customers and friends to a day trip from Burnley to Blackpool as a ‘thank you’ for their business and friendship.
And last week Altham’s Travel recreated the historic journey, hosting 50 VIP customers. Altham’s Travel, which has a branch in Burnley and also has branches in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, had members of staff dressed in Victorian outfits on the trip to accompany the day trippers who were chosen after entering a free competition.
Althams Travel Managing Director Sandra McAlister said “We have a full year of celebrations planned in 2024 to remember and celebrate such a special birthday but we really could not miss the opportunity to thank our founder Abraham Altham who, 150 years ago on the 23rd of July, hosted the first ever ‘Althams Tour’ from Burnley to Blackpool.
"I feel sure that he would be immensely proud at the legacy he left behind as we now own and operate 33 branches across Lancashire, Yorkshire and Humberside.”
The coach set off from Todmorden with a stop off at Burnley bus station where directors and managers from Althams Travel were there to greet everyone before hosting a champagne send-off. Once in Blackpool the winners were treated to a celebratory afternoon tea in Blackpool’s famous Tower ballroom followed by dancing before the coach arrived to take them home after a very memorable day.
