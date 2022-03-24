Lancashire law firm chooses county charities to support
A Preston charity which supports people affected by domestic violence and abuse is to get support from a county law firm.
Harrison Drury has nominated five charities to support throughout 2022 as part of its commitment to support local communities.
Through a combination of salary sacrifice, planned fundraising and volunteer work, each year the regional teams at Harrison Drury aim to contribute to the health and wellbeing of the communities in which they live and work.
This year’s chosen charities seek to help some of the most vulnerable people in the community.
For 2022, the Preston office has selected Preston Domestic Violence Services, established in 1994.
The Lancaster office has chosen Cancer Care, which ensures people coping with cancer or cancer-related grief will always have somewhere to turn.
Harrison Drury’s Kendal office continues to support Animal Rescue Cumbria who help to re-house lost, homeless and unwanted pets.
The team at Garstang has opted for Team ShazzAnn, a group dedicated to organising local events to raise money for charities. Since 2015 they have raised more than £100,000 for local causes.
Meanwhile, the Clitheroe office will carry on supporting East Lancashire Hospice, which provides services for people with a life-limiting illness as well as supporting their families.
Solicitor Rebecca Patience, who leads the firm’s community values team, said: “With each local team returning to our offices, it is really encouraging to see everyone’s enthusiasm to involve themselves in fundraising activities for their chosen local charities. We already have some fantastic events planned to help raise funds and we are all looking forward to an exciting year ahead.”