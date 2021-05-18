Lancashire holiday park operator buys another 3 sites

The Six Arches site at Scorton

Six Arches, in Scorton near Garstang, and Cockerham Sands on the banks of the Lune Estuary are both well established and popular parks, each with a heated outdoor pool and on-site hospitality venue.

Coniston View, meanwhile, is a peaceful and incredibly scenic lodge park on the Furness peninsula, near Ulverston.

It means Pure Leisure Group now operate an impressive 19 holiday parks across the UK, as well as the Gledfield Highland Estate in northern Scotland, and the world-class Royal Westmorland golf resort in Barbados.

John Morphet, owner of Pure Leisure Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the communities of owners at Six Arches, Cockerham Sands and Coniston View to the Pure Leisure family.

"All three parks are of an excellent standard and we know they will be a perfect addition to our collection of quality, picturesque and family friendly holiday parks.”

Staycations are set for another bumper year as the international travel industry continues to be affected by the pandemic.

The three parks all offer holiday home ownership opportunities, while Six Arches and Cockerham Sands also have a choice of accommodation available to rent.

John added: “The demand for UK breaks is unprecedented and so this expansion could not come at a better time.

"Many holidaymakers have rediscovered what fantastic staycation opportunities Great Britain has to offer over the past year, and we are delighted to provide them the chance to experience it with us.