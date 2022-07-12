Debbie Francis chair of Lancashire Enterprise Partnership speaking at the Lancashire Careers Hub Annual Conference 2022 held at Blackburn Rovers FC stadium

More low carbon jobs per head are set to be created in Lancashire than anywhere in the country, Joseph Mount, of the Lancashire Skills Hub, told more than 150 delegates at the Lancashire Careers Hub annual conference.

Cyber jobs are also on the horizon with one of the guest speakers at the conference a representative of the National Cyber Force (NCF), a partnership between the Ministry of Defence and GCHQ, which will have its new headquarters in Samlesbury from 2024.

Delegates heard more about the NCF move which is part of the creation of a ‘cyber corridor’ from Manchester to Lancaster, with Samlesbury at its centre, which will bring significant numbers of skilled cyber jobs to the area.

Delegates at the Lancashire Careers Hub annual conference

The NCF says its arrival will help to grow technology, digital and defence sectors, as well as encouraging partnerships between government, industry and universities in the region.

It was one of many career opportunities shared at the conference which brought together organisations working with schools and colleges across the county through the Lancashire Careers Hub, which is heralded nationally as an award-winning initiative, co-funded by the Careers and Enterprise Company, the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, Lancashire County Council and Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen unitary authorities.

The Careers Hub helps link businesses and organisations with schools and colleges to inspire young people about employment opportunities across the county, and is delivered by Inspira.

Peter Caney (foreground) Head of Early Careers and Skills at BAE Systems at the Lancashire Careers Hub Annual Conference 2022

Peter Caney, Head of Early Careers and Skills at BAE Systems and member of the Lancashire Cornerstone Employers, said: “Working with Lancashire Careers Hub enables us to plug our requirements into a coordinated, organised network and ecosystem reaching all the schools and colleges in our locality so we can really make a difference to raise aspirations of young people.

“We are looking to attract inquisitive young people, creative thinkers and problem solvers who will thrive in a future digital workplace.

“There’s a real energy around the recovery from the pandemic in getting more young people into the workplace to look, see, feel those opportunities, open their minds and raise aspirations.”

Peter was among a panel of business leaders at the conference, chaired by Debbie Francis, chairman of Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, which also included Neil Conlon (Conlon Construction), Georgia Thomas (Victrex) and Helen McVey (Pendleside Hospice).

Dr Michele Lawty-Jones Director of the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub

Debbie said: “The work of the Lancashire Careers Hub is absolutely critical. There are a lot of growing businesses and opportunities here in Lancashire but it’s critical young people know what those opportunities are.”

Joseph Mount, of the Lancashire Skills Hub, shared with the conference, at Blackburn Rovers stadium, the county’s latest data. Lancashire’s employment rate is 72.3 per cent – 2.5 per cent below the national average. It was 76.2 per cent pre-pandemic. In total 20,000 job vacancies were advertised in Lancashire in March.

Employers are having to post three times on average to fill a job with analytical skills being one of the fastest growing skills required.

Dr Michele Lawty-Jones, director of the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub which supports the work of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership and the 15 local authorities across Lancashire, said: “The Lancashire Careers Hub is really important for our economy and social mobility of our young people.

Kay Vaughan, Careers Hub Lead for Inspira

“In terms of the economy and working with our businesses it is providing a talent pipeline to support them to grow and flourish.

“It’s also about inward investment where we are attracting businesses to Lancashire who know we have a talent pool to recruit from, so bringing those new businesses in also brings new job

opportunities for Lancashire residents.

“In terms of inclusion we do have varied communities across Lancashire with pockets of disadvantage so it’s really important that we raise the aspirations and raise the ambitions of our young people.

“Exposure to employers has been proven to really boost ambition, to give young people insight into the world of work, what they could be, bringing role models in and giving them a wide insight into different sectors, and different jobs and future opportunities. We are really proud of our progress in Lancashire. We are one of the highest performing areas in the country.”

Kay Vaughan, Careers Hub Lead, for Inspira, said: “The Lancashire Careers Hub is supporting schools and colleges across Lancashire enabling more than 90,000 young people to experience

encounters with employers, further and higher education and apprenticeships providers. It is helping them to have those lightbulb moments that inspires them and helps them to navigate what their next best step should be.”

Oli de Botton, chief executive of The Careers and Enterprise Company, said: “It is absolutely inspiring to see careers leaders, employers, people getting involved and making sure that young people have access to really brilliant, high quality careers education. Lancashire in many ways is leading things, it’s really inspirational.”

All 155 secondary schools and colleges in Lancashire are able to be part of the Lancashire Careers Hub following a wave of Careers Hub expansion announced by the Department for Education in 2020.

That includes mainstream, SEND schools and alternative providers, and colleges working together with local employers, universities and training providers.

At the time, the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, Gillian Keegan said: “We want young people across the country to receive the best careers advice so they can get a head start in the world of work and go on to have successful careers.

“The expansion of our Careers Hubs will mean we are now supporting more than 2,200 schools and colleges, bringing them together with employers to provide high quality careers guidance.