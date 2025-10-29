La Locanda earns “Exceptional” status in The Good Food Guide

La Locanda, one of Lancashire’s best-loved Italian restaurants, has secured one of the highest accolades in the UK restaurant industry after being awarded an “Exceptional” strength of recommendation in The Good Food Guide.

For owners Cinzia and Maurizio Bocchi, the recognition marks a milestone in more than 20 years of dedication to bringing authentic Italian cuisine to the heart of the Ribble Valley.

Since opening in 2003, the highly regarded restaurant has championed traditional regional Italian dishes, made from seasonal ingredients sourced from trusted local suppliers and small Italian producers who share their values.

The Good Food Guide review pays tribute to Head Chef and Owner, Maurizio’s ‘Slow Food-style carte that marries Italian regional dishes and curated imported ingredients with local produce.’ With menus that reflect the changing seasons, featuring Lancashire specialities such as Goosnargh chicken, Gisburn Forest roe deer and Bowland wild garlic.

It further commends the ‘trattoria setting’ as ‘homely and modest, with an intimate and unhurried atmosphere’

La Locanda’s approach has always gone beyond food. Cinzia and Maurizio work only with like-minded, ethical suppliers and remain committed to sustainability, authenticity and local community – values that have already seen the restaurant recognised internationally, including the coveted “Ospitalità Italiana” seal of quality.

La Locanda’s journey has been proudly supported by Rosebud, part of Lancashire County Council’s Business Growth Service, with funding at key stages of growth, innovation and the strengthening of its sustainability practices. With an initial Rosebud loan in 2022 and a second loan in 2023.

Maurizio and Cinzia Bocchi, owners of La Locanda said: “We’ve read it so many times because we couldn’t believe the exceptional review we received! It is the most wonderful endorsement of our 22 years of commitment to truly traditional Italian cuisine. It feels like a reward not just for us, but for our team, our suppliers and our loyal diners who share our passion for true Italian food.”

Martin Emmott, Fund Manager at Rosebud added: “We are delighted that La Locanda has been recognised for the dedication and commitment it has to delivering exceptional food and experience to their diners. Maurizio and Cinzia’s hard work and passion have made their restaurant one of the finest in Lancashire.”

County Councillor Brian Moore, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council, said: “Lancashire truly has the very best of everything from world-class manufacturing and engineering to exceptional hospitality and fine dining. La Locanda’s achievement is a testament to the talent, dedication and quality that define our county. It’s pleasing to know that Lancashire County Council, through Rosebud, has played a small part in supporting their success and continued growth.”

The Good Food Guide’s “Exceptional” rating for La Locanda is an amazing achievement and deserved recognition for the restaurant that continues to put Lancashire on the culinary map.