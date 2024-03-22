Junction works for new LIDL supermarket in Burnley will last two months

Work has started on the construction of a four-way junction at the entrance of the former REEL Cinema in Burnley.
The work is being carried out by the Eric Wright Group on behalf of the developers for the new LIDL supermarket, which will soon be occupying the Manchester Road site.

The new junction, which will have traffic signals and controlled crossing points for pedestrians, will mean motorists can turn into and out of the site from both directions rather than being constrained by the current dual carriageway.

The works in Manchester Road are expected to last two months
The roadworks are due to be completed by May 17, with some night-time closures (7pm – 6am) planned from April 8 – 14 in order to resurface the junction.

LIDL has been contacted for comment regarding a potential opening date.

