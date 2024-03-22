Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The work is being carried out by the Eric Wright Group on behalf of the developers for the new LIDL supermarket, which will soon be occupying the Manchester Road site.

The new junction, which will have traffic signals and controlled crossing points for pedestrians, will mean motorists can turn into and out of the site from both directions rather than being constrained by the current dual carriageway.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works in Manchester Road are expected to last two months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roadworks are due to be completed by May 17, with some night-time closures (7pm – 6am) planned from April 8 – 14 in order to resurface the junction.