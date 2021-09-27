Industry awards are icing on the cake for Burnley bakery
Burnley's Cherrytree Bakery has been selected as one of three national finalists for Bakery Manufacturer of the Year in the acclaimed Baking Industry Awards 2021, announced later next month.
This comes after the bakery was crowned Medium Business of the Year at the BIBAs – one of Lancashire’s most prestigious business awards.
Also nominated for Manufacturer of the Year, Cherrytree Bakery were thrilled to pick up their BIBA at a glittering awards evening held at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom.
Gary Entwistle, founder and executive chairman of Cherrytree, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have been awarded a BIBA and to have been recognised in not one, but two categories.
“This award celebrates the whole team at Cherrytree Bakery and recognises their great achievements, hard work and attention to detail, especially after such a difficult period for businesses across the county.
"To come home with a BIBA is a very proud moment and to bring home a national baking industry award for Lancashire would be the icing on the cake.”