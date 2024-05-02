Industrial action by Unite members at ELE Technologies in Nelson paused as workers vote on new deal
Strike action by 80 engineers began on Wednesday at the factory in Nelson after the company had initially offered a real terms pay cut to workers.
Members will now be balloted on Thursday May 2nd and Friday May 3rd. As a result, strikes have been suspended.
Unite regional officer, Ross Quinn, said: “Following this improved offer we have paused industrial action as a gesture of goodwill. Over the coming days we will be balloting our members on the offer.”
ELE Advanced Technologies, based at the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate, specialises in the aerospace, industrial gas and commercial diesel engine sectors.
Chief executive David Stanley said: “Whilst it is disappointing that strike action took place, we are pleased that the action has now been suspended following positive talks over a revised two-year pay offer.”
