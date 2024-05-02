Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strike action by 80 engineers began on Wednesday at the factory in Nelson after the company had initially offered a real terms pay cut to workers.

Members will now be balloted on Thursday May 2nd and Friday May 3rd. As a result, strikes have been suspended.

Unite regional officer, Ross Quinn, said: “Following this improved offer we have paused industrial action as a gesture of goodwill. Over the coming days we will be balloting our members on the offer.”

ELE Advanced Technologies, Nelson

ELE Advanced Technologies, based at the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate, specialises in the aerospace, industrial gas and commercial diesel engine sectors.