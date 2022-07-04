The red carpet night saw 500 guests enjoy a champagne reception at the event organised by Burnley Council with the University of Central Lancashire as headline sponsor.

Mick Cartledge, chief executive of Burnley Council, described the evening as 'a celebration of the resilience of the people and businesses in our borough.'

He said: "It was an incredibly uplifting event and I know myself, UCLan and all of the judges and sponsors were blown away by the tenacity shown, as well as the incredible success stories.

The Calico Group took home the coveted Business of the Year Award for going 'above and beyond' during the pandemic and supporting the most vulnerable.

