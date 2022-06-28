The £23m. Pioneer Place scheme, which will include a seven-screen cinema and five retail and leisure units, plus a 226-space car park, is set to be completed in late summer 2023.

The landscape of the town centre will change forever as the first steel structures start to go up. But there has been a delay on the re-opening of the public car park next to the site which has been closed since January.

It is estimated the construction of Pioneer Place will support around 180 jobs, with a further 100-plus new jobs being created in the cinema, which will be operated by REEL Cinemas, and supporting food outlets.

The is being carried out by the council’s development partner Maple Grove Developments, part of the Eric Wright Group.

Undefined: readMore

1. The latest developments at Burnley's Pioneer Place as a structure starts to appear . Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. The latest developments at Burnley's Pioneer Place as a structure starts to appear . Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. The latest developments at Burnley's Pioneer Place as structures start to appear . Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. The latest developments at Burnley's Pioneer Place as a structure starts to appear . Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales