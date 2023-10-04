A husband and wife duo have opened a new shop in their Pendle hometown.

John and Su Brown-Kenna’s business, Old Rock Home and Gift shop, is just a short stroll from their Trawden home, a closeknit community famed for its dedicated community who own the pub, the library, post office and community centre.

Su, who is half Turkish, already had an online shop, Kargi Bay Ceramics, selling handmade Turkish gifts, but decided to take the next step.

She said: ““It made sense to have a physical location and when we saw the shop, we just knew it was the ideal setting. We love living in this beautiful area, there is so much gorgeous countryside on our doorstep and, in the short time we have been open, we have had incredible support from the local community.”

Soon to also be launching online, the shop houses an array of handpicked clothes, gifts, and ceramics,

Su added: “We have always appreciated the power of thoughtful gifts. Whether it was a handmade card or a small, carefully chosen present, these gestures have the remarkable ability to strengthen relationships, make cherished memories, and create lasting bonds. This realisation planted the seed for our entrepreneurial journey.”