Husband and wife join forces to open their own business Old Rock Home and Gift shop in Trawden

A husband and wife duo have opened a new shop in their Pendle hometown.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:50 BST
John and Su Brown-Kenna’s business, Old Rock Home and Gift shop, is just a short stroll from their Trawden home, a closeknit community famed for its dedicated community who own the pub, the library, post office and community centre.

Su, who is half Turkish, already had an online shop, Kargi Bay Ceramics, selling handmade Turkish gifts, but decided to take the next step.

John and Su Brown-Kenna’s new business, Old Rock Home and Gift shop, is just a short stroll from their home in Trawden
She said: ““It made sense to have a physical location and when we saw the shop, we just knew it was the ideal setting. We love living in this beautiful area, there is so much gorgeous countryside on our doorstep and, in the short time we have been open, we have had incredible support from the local community.”

Soon to also be launching online, the shop houses an array of handpicked clothes, gifts, and ceramics,

Su added: “We have always appreciated the power of thoughtful gifts. Whether it was a handmade card or a small, carefully chosen present, these gestures have the remarkable ability to strengthen relationships, make cherished memories, and create lasting bonds. This realisation planted the seed for our entrepreneurial journey.”

Right next door is the Old Rock Café and Cake shop owned by mother and daughter team Jackie and Francesca Stansfield. A welcome rest stop for walkers, cyclists, and day trippers alike, Francesca, who calls it ‘The Café of Dreams’ said: “it has been quite a journey to get here, but since opening we have been an instant hit within the village. We frequently see customers travelling from all over the county.”

