The IT Multi Service Provider, based on the Network 65 Industrial Estate, is continuing to recruit after winning a number of large contracts and expanding its expertise in cybersecurity and the education sector.

In the past 18 months, Holker has appointed 12 experienced individuals who all add additional strength, support and expertise to the team.

Appointments include Graham Jackson, Matt Phillipson, Lindsey Ryan, Nagina Ayub, Shem Demski, Tyrone Whipp, Leon Bailey and Conner Drury. In fact, all of them have worked at Holker’s premises when it was Lanway then Chess – the same place managing director Matthew Metcalfe worked as an engineer.

Some of the new recruits at Holker IT

In addition, the company has also appointed Marcus Farran, Sadia Parveen, William Haythornthwaite, and Chris Stanley.

The team bring years of expertise in managed services, cyber security, IT infrastructure and virtualisation, as well as field experience, support, leadership, structure, strategy and engagement to the expanding business.

Matthew founded Holker IT in 2009 after spending more than 10 years learning his trade. He has continued to identify and recruit talent and grow the business.

Matthew said: “Holker prides itself on offering the best service to its customers, and to do this we need to attract and retain the best staff.

“Our new recruits bring with them decades of knowledge and experience, particularly within the IT sector.

