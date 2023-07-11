Holgates Holiday Parks has the split the money evenly split between Pancreatic Cancer UK and St John's Hospice.

Community members reached deep into their pockets during a Charity Ceilidh Weekend in June to amass an impressive £7,632.34.

Michael Holgate, managing director, also made a personal donation of £2,367.66.

Holgates Holiday Park in the Ribble Valley has helped to raise £10,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK and St John's Hospice.

A Holgates spokesperson said: “Pancreatic Cancer UK is a cause very close to the Holgate family and has been their principal charity since 2015. St John’s Hospice were also selected as a recipient due to the incredible work they do for the local community, providing palliative care and ongoing support to families.

“Holgates Holiday Parks would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who played a part in making the Charity Ceilidh Weekend a resounding success.”