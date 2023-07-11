News you can trust since 1877
Holgates Holiday Park in the Ribble Valley helps to raise a record-breaking sum for Pancreatic Cancer UK and St John's Hospice

A Ribble Valley holiday park has helped raise a record-breaking £10,000 for two good causes.
By Laura Longworth
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:51 BST

Holgates Holiday Parks has the split the money evenly split between Pancreatic Cancer UK and St John's Hospice.

Community members reached deep into their pockets during a Charity Ceilidh Weekend in June to amass an impressive £7,632.34.

Michael Holgate, managing director, also made a personal donation of £2,367.66.

Holgates Holiday Park in the Ribble Valley has helped to raise £10,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK and St John's Hospice.
A Holgates spokesperson said: “Pancreatic Cancer UK is a cause very close to the Holgate family and has been their principal charity since 2015. St John’s Hospice were also selected as a recipient due to the incredible work they do for the local community, providing palliative care and ongoing support to families.

“Holgates Holiday Parks would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who played a part in making the Charity Ceilidh Weekend a resounding success.”

This year’s event raises the business’ overall fundraiser totals to £21,332 for Pancreatic Cancer UK and £7,300 for St John’s Hospice.

