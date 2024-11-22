Highest number of business closures in Burnley in recent years

By Will Grimond
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:08 GMT
Last year saw the most businesses close in Burnley since at least 2018, new figures show.

Around 335 new businesses opened in the town in 2023, down from 380 a year earlier, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Meanwhile, 350 businesses closed in the area last year, up from 335 in 2022.

This means the total number of businesses in Burnley fell slightly last year.

General view of Burnley.

Nationally, the rate of new companies opening hit its lowest level since 2010, at 11% of all active businesses. Despite this, openings overtook closures.

Speaking about the national picture, Anna Leach, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, blamed poor financial conditions after the pandemic, a “relatively weak” growth environment and skill shortages.

“Recent budget decisions unfortunately undermine the UK’s business environment, disincentivising employment and reducing investment through the impact of higher taxes on business costs.

“Meanwhile, higher public spending is expected to raise the cost of finance in the UK.

“If the Government wants to get higher growth, it’ll need a vibrant business sector to deliver it.”

