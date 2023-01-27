After first installing a security control room video wall, consisting of an LCD video wall and video wall controller, at the prison in 2009, UVS has since installed a series of upgrades so that operational personnel continue to have the benefits of the latest technology.

The prison, which cannot be identified for security reasons, has now registered almost 115,000 hours of uninterrupted, 24/7 display operation.

The latest upgrade, which has just been completed, involved UVS installing the latest in LCD narrow bezel video wall technology. UVS is also due to upgrade the video wall controller in the next few months.

Steve Murphy of UVS

UVS Managing Director Steve Murphy said: “We are proud that during our almost 16 years of operation, many clients have relied on us to install their first control room video wall solutions and continued to rely on us to provide multiple video wall upgrades when the technology moves forward.

“The fact that our technology has been in faultless operation for so long demonstrates the high durability and serviceability which are vital in control rooms, particularly those in a high security prison.

“This track record has ultimately led to the customer upgrading its technology with us.