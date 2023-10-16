News you can trust since 1877
Here is a sneak peek inside the revamped Padiham pub Starkie Arms ahead of launch night featuring Meat Loaf tribute

A popular Padiham pub is set to reopen and welcome punters in for a pint after a full revamp.
By Laura Longworth
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:59 BST

Starkie Arms in Church Street will open its doors to the public on Friday at 4pm, with a special launch night featuring a Meat Loaf tribute act at 8pm.

The venue will remain as a drinking-only pub, and serve up traditional beverages like beers, ales, wines and a small cocktail offering, as well as a programme of entertainment like karaoke and live music.

The brains behind the Bees Knees bars in Burnley and Colne have taken over the pub and given it a new lease of life with a makeover, which includes sandblasting the front and redecorating inside.

Philip James and Josh Ashley, of AJP Pub Group, became the new directors of Starkie Arms after it went on sale earlier this year. Leighton Cragg will be the new landlord.

It is the 16th venue to join the Bee Local Brand, which includes The Turf pub and The Coal Yard, both in Burnley.

Here is a sneak peek inside the revamped pub:

Inside the newly revamped Starkie Arms pub in Church Street, Padiham.

Inside the newly revamped Starkie Arms pub in Church Street, Padiham.

The Starkie Arms pub in Padiham is currently being refurbished.

The Starkie Arms pub in Padiham is currently being refurbished.

Inside the newly revamped Starkie Arms pub in Church Street, Padiham.

Inside the newly revamped Starkie Arms pub in Church Street, Padiham.

The Starkie Arms pub in Padiham is currently being refurbished.

The Starkie Arms pub in Padiham is currently being refurbished.

