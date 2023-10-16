A popular Padiham pub is set to reopen and welcome punters in for a pint after a full revamp.

Starkie Arms in Church Street will open its doors to the public on Friday at 4pm, with a special launch night featuring a Meat Loaf tribute act at 8pm.

The venue will remain as a drinking-only pub, and serve up traditional beverages like beers, ales, wines and a small cocktail offering, as well as a programme of entertainment like karaoke and live music.

The brains behind the Bees Knees bars in Burnley and Colne have taken over the pub and given it a new lease of life with a makeover, which includes sandblasting the front and redecorating inside.

Philip James and Josh Ashley, of AJP Pub Group, became the new directors of Starkie Arms after it went on sale earlier this year. Leighton Cragg will be the new landlord.

It is the 16th venue to join the Bee Local Brand, which includes The Turf pub and The Coal Yard, both in Burnley.

Here is a sneak peek inside the revamped pub:

