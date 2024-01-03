Here are 19 of the most popular hair salons in the Ribble Valley voted for by readers
Are you considering a new look for 2024?
By Laura Longworth
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 14:09 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 15:22 GMT
The Ribble Valley has a host of talented hairdressers who can give you a makeover and the “new year, new me” feeling to boot.
We asked our readers to nominate their favourite hair salons in the area – and the suggestions came flooding in.
Here are just 19 of your favourite salons, in no particular order:
