Here are 17 fabulous photos of the winners of Pendle Business Awards 2025

The Pendle Business Awards 2025 welcomed more than 180 guests when it took place on Thursday at the Fence Gate. The glittering event, which began with a sparkling drinks reception, was sponsored by NORi HR and Pendle Borough Council. Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner accompanied by table magic from Colin and Paul of Goodman Green Magic. The evening’s Master of Ceremonies was once again Simon Brierley of East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.