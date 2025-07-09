Here are 17 fabulous photos of the winners of Pendle Business Awards 2025

By Laura Longworth
Published 9th Jul 2025, 12:44 BST
Pendle celebrated its amazing business talent at a black-tie event last week.

The Pendle Business Awards 2025 welcomed more than 180 guests when it took place on Thursday at the Fence Gate. The glittering event, which began with a sparkling drinks reception, was sponsored by NORi HR and Pendle Borough Council. Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner accompanied by table magic from Colin and Paul of Goodman Green Magic. The evening’s Master of Ceremonies was once again Simon Brierley of East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

The event was officially opened by the Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Mohammed Ammer, followed by welcome speeches from Awards Organiser Rachel Kay and Coun. Asjad Mahmood, the council’s Deputy Leader.

Here are 17 pictures of the winners:

Pendle Business Awards 2025 winners.

1. Pendle Business Awards 2025 winners

Pendle Business Awards 2025 winners.

Jayden Fitten of Gel, Apprentice of the Year. Photos by Liz Henson Photography

2. Pendle Business Awards 2025

Jayden Fitten of Gel, Apprentice of the Year.

DHCS Ltd, Family Business winner. Photos by Liz Henson Photography

3. Pendle Business Awards 2025

DHCS Ltd, Family Business winner.

Aquaspira Ltd, Green Business winner. Photos by Liz Henson Photography

4. Pendle Business Award 2025

Aquaspira Ltd, Green Business winner.

