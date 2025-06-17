The Hare and Hounds in Foulridge has re-opened following a transformative six-figure refurb.

With a new operator and renewed focus on the community, the pub – which is owned by Thwaites – undertook a six-week full scale renovation that has breathed new life into the pub.

Featuring brand new garden furniture and festoon lighting outside, as well as a new contemporary interior and bar area, its five rooms have all benefited from a refreshed look too – providing cosy and characterful spaces for those staycation-ing in the area. Changes in the layout has also created more space internally for customers and means the pub is now able to cater for up to 75 diners.

The Hare and Hounds in Foluridge.

Having previously ran two other successful pubs, Sharon and Martyn Whitaker partnered with Thwaites to reopen the Hare and Hounds.

Popular with locals, Sharon and Martyn have introduced new menus which make the most of fresh, local ingredients – serving up hearty pub dishes including homemade cheese and onion pie, chicken gyros and a traditional Sunday roast, as well as breakfasts and afternoon tea - all sourced locally from small businesses in the area.

Sharon commented: “We expected a lot of interest when we relaunched but nothing like the scale we’ve experienced. Feedback from guests has far exceeded our expectations. The new look of the pub feels warm and inviting, with lots of cosy areas to settle into with a pint. Our new outdoor area is amazing, and we’ve really benefited from the sunny weather. We have a great team and have put together a fabulous menu with lovely weekly specials, great beers, wines and cocktails.

“We’re very excited about the future with lots in the pipeline. The Hare and Hounds is truly back on the map.”

Andrew Buchanan, director of pubs and brewing at Thwaites, added: “Our investment into the Hare and Hounds has not only given it a new lease of life, but has also cemented the future of the pub within the local community. It’s a real hub for Foulridge locals, and we wanted to create a refreshed space for everyone to enjoy.

“Sharon and Martyn are first class operators and we’re certain they’ll make a great success of the new look pub.”