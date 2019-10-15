Hapton-based Wykamol creating new jobs post-Brexit

A leading building products manufacturer has created new jobs through a multi-million pound investment designed to improve its environmental performance and ensure product supply post-Brexit.



Hapton-based Wykamol, which produces a wide range of building repair and renovation products, invited the British Board of Agrément (BBA) to officially open its new state-of-the art cavity drain membrane extrusion plant, the first of its kind in the UK. The company has also invested in equipment to recycle manufacturing waste back in to the extrusion process.

The new facility, which can produce 4.8 million square metres of BBA Certificated membranes per year was commissioned following Wykamol’s concerns that Brexit would create a supply shortage given that, historically, all cavity drain membranes purchased in the UK were manufactured in Europe.

“We identified Brexit as an opportunity for investment in, and support of, our industry,” said managing director Tony Street. “It is an important step forward for us and our customers, who are now assured of supply continuity once we depart the EU. Environmentally it is also a significant move.

"By buying British-made membranes our customers are reducing road miles and the overall carbon footprint of their projects given that more than 70% of our re-ground waste is incorporated back into the manufacturing process. Clients have surety of supply and the reassurance of Wykamol’s ongoing commitment to environmental excellence,” added Mr Street.

Wykamol has achieved British Board of Agrément (BBA) Certification for its range of five cavity drain membranes, an important step in allowing it to launch the products with confidence.

Richard Beale, BBA sales director, officially opened the new facility. He said: “Wykamol’s new plant is an important boost to the local economy, a hugely positive step for the company’s environmental credentials and a major reassurance of supply certainty for its customers.

"Clearly the business is focused on investing for the future and supporting its customer base by producing high quality products. It is always pleasing to see a British manufacturer reaping the rewards of its investments. I wish Tony and his colleagues success for the future.”