Haffners, Batch Distillery and Finsley Gate Wharf join forces for Burnley Business Awards winners' BBQ
Haffners, Batch Distillery and Finsley Gate Wharf are joining Burnley.co.uk and burnley.social as sponsors for Burnley Business Awards winners’ BBQ, which will fall one week after the July 4 awards.
The exclusive event for winners, judges, sponsors and other key partners will be held at Finsley Gate Wharf, where guests will be able to enjoy Batch gin, a Haffners BBQ, side dishes and desserts from the venue, and, of of course, entertainment.
Lee Shepherd, owner of Finsley Gate Wharf, said come rain or shine the venue will be ready to host one of the parties of the year. “We are delighted to host the first ever winners BBQ for the Burnley Business Awards. Guests will hopefully enjoy a sunny evening outside beside the famous Straight Mile, but should the weather be against us, we can easily take the party indoors. It’s great to be part of this event with our fellow sponsors.”
Ted Cockett, joint owner and managing director at Haffners, commented: “The Burnley Business Awards are a prestigious event, so to have a follow-up party is double the fun. Haffners are proud that we can serve produce from the family business at such a fantastic venue in Burnley and we look forward to celebrating with the winners. We will showcase some of our exciting, new, locally sourced BBQ range, which we hope people will love.”
Phil Whitwell, managing director at Batch Distillery, said the event shows just how important local collaboration is.
“There are some great local names involved with this event and we’re proud we can serve Burnley-made gin to some of the most successful businesses in the borough,” he said. “It’s a clear example of how local collaboration makes an impact and we look forward to the evening.”
The Batch x Haffners Cook Out gin will also make an appearance. Entries to the Burnley Business Awards 2024, which will be held at Crow Wood, will close on Thursday, March 28. Businesses can apply here Burnley Business Awards 2024 - Burnley.