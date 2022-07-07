Guests and winners celebrate in style at red carpet Burnley Business Awards night 2022

It was a night to celebrate the best of Burnley.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 4:38 pm

And the 2022 Burnley Business Awards certainly did that at the a red carpet evening in the beautiful surroundings of Towneley Hall.

Around 500 guests attended the glittering evening which was organised by Burnley Council, with The University of Central Lancashire as headline sponsor.

The 2022 Burnley Business Awards was a night to remember

Mick Cartledge, chief executive of Burnley Council, described the evening as 'a celebration of the resilience of the people and businesses in our borough.'

He said: "It was an incredibly uplifting event and I know myself, UCLan and all of the judges and sponsors were blown away by the tenacity shown, as well as the incredible success stories.

"We were blown away with the entries. After a three-year break, the 2022 Burnley Business Awards will certainly be remembered.

"A huge congratulations to everyone who entered.”

The Calico Group took home the coveted Business of the Year Award and Mr Cartledge said this was for going 'above and beyond' during the pandemic adding: "The company stepped up to the plate, supporting the most vulnerable during the pandemic and were also instrumental in establishing Burnley Together."

