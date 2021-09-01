Growth sparks recruitment drive at Burnley firm

Rupert Gatty, CEO of CoolKit.

The award-winning manufacturer of temperature-controlled vehicle solutions is seeking manufacturing/assembly operatives, van lining fitters and auto-electricians to join its team as soon as possible.

Rupert Gatty, CEO of CoolKit, said: “We have recently secured a number of large orders for vehicle conversions, putting us in a fortunate position to be able to take on new recruits.

“While experience is desirable, it is not essential; what we really need is people with the right passion and attitude and we’ll support their training and growth.

“We offer generous rates of pay, bonus schemes, a Monday to Thursday week and flexible working hours should these be required.

“Now really is the perfect time to join our team.”

CoolKit has already made management preparations for this next period of substantial growth, including investment in a robust management team.

Recent newly created roles include head of marketing, service manager, QA manager, HSE manager and business development manager.

The business expects revenue to grow three-fold over the next five years and Rupert anticipates that this will create more than 100 new jobs in the region.