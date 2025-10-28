Group First marks 25 years of property development excellence

Group First, a leading UK property investment and development company, is proud to announce the celebration of its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of building, innovating and delivering high-quality property solutions across the UK including Brierfield's Northlight Estates.

Founded in 2000, Group First has grown from its early roots into a diversified network encompassing residential developments, business centres, industrial estates, self-storage facilities and airport parking. Over the past 25 years the company has established a reputation for excellence, commitment to service, and delivering value to communities.

Since its founding, Group First has steadily expanded its property portfolio across a range of sectors. In 2000, the company launched Residential First, focusing on city-centre apartments, followed in 2005 by the creation of Business First, building their very own purpose built office block in Burnley, Lancashire, providing modern serviced office space.

By 2008, Group First had introduced the Mann Island premium residential development on the waterfront in Liverpool directly next to the iconic Liver Building, and in 2010 it launched Store First, its self-storage facilities. Since 2017, the company has further diversified with expansions into luxury mixed use projects such as the heritage mill restoration Northlight Estates, alongside modern industrial and workspace developments including SupaShed, and the renovation of the landmark Hartlepool Mail building to form a brand new Business First and soon to be mixed use development including retail units and storage.

“As we mark our 25th year, it’s been a fantastic journey with gratitude to our partners, customers and team,” said Toby Whittaker, Managing Director of Group First. “It’s been a remarkable time – starting from scratch to a broad portfolio of residential, commercial and industrial assets. We love to conserve heritage as much as we love to create new, and we’re always looking for ways to grow and develop our portfolio."

With the milestone secured, Group First is planning further growth and diversification, exploring new markets and emerging opportunities, with a strong emphasis on sustainable design, flexible workspace solutions and leveraging technology to meet the evolving needs of customers and communities.

About Group First

Group First is one of the UK’s leading property development companies. Its diverse network of companies specialise in residential developments, business centres, industrial estates, self-storage facilities and airport parking.

Headquartered in Padiham, Lancashire, the group operates across the UK delivering high-quality property solutions.