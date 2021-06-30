Government minister pledges support to thriving Padiham company

He also spoke about how businesses can can take advantage of free trade agreements currently being signed around the world.

What More Ltd has seen huge growth over the past year and have already started to see increased export sales, including to Australia where a new FTA has been agreed.

Burnley and Padiham MP Antony Higginbotham, along with neighbouring MP for Hyndburn Sara Britcliffe welcomed the minister responsible for exports to meet with director Tony Grimshaw.

Government Minister Stuart Graham MP visited What More Ltd and met with director Tony Grimshaw and Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham

With a recent free trade deal being signed with Australia, the visit was to discuss the opportunities that are

being opened up around the world, including showing the minister both sites of the manufacturing company.

Spread over two locations What More Ltd has seen huge growth over the past 12 months, with increasing demand and a focus on exporting their products overseas. The meeting was to discuss what more the Government can do to assist the company to exploit the opportunities available, and to gain feedback from a local employer accustomed to exporting.

Mr Graham said: “It was great to visit What More UK, a pioneering Lancashire company which is taking advantage of the opportunities that we are securing through our free trade agreements. That’s exactly what Global Britain is about.

"I’m determined to give businesses all the assistance they need to make full use of these agreements as we build back from the pandemic and will be working with local MPs to make sure businesses have everything they need to do just that, from skills and experience to a government that backs them all the way.”

Welcoming the Minister’s visit Antony Higginbotham said: “Burnley has a world class reputation, supported by a Premier League football club that highlights the town around the globe every week.

" And we have some of the most innovative products around.

"I’m passionate about helping our brilliant local businesses make the most of the exciting exporting opportunities available to us, building on the reputation that Made In Britain has.

"It’s something I spoke about constantly during the 2019 General Election campaign and I remain as passionate about it now as I was then. Because supporting local businesses find new markets and grow their customer base is how we help create jobs that are high-wage, high-skill and resilient to economic changes.

Companies like What More are showing what is possible and I’ll do everything I can to help even more start exporting their products”.

What More Ltd Director Tony Grimshaw said: “The visit of the Minister for Export Graham Stuart to What More UK Ltd, really lifted the whole company. The attendance of our two local MPs, Antony Higginbotham and Sara Britcliffe, shows their continued support and interest in local companies.

"Both MPs have become free consultants to not only What More, but to all employers in the area."

“It was great to visit What More UK, a pioneering Lancashire company which is taking advantage of

the opportunities that we are securing through our free trade agreements. That’s exactly what Global Britain is about.

"I’m determined to give businesses all the assistance they need to make full use of these agreements as we build back from the pandemic and will be working with local MPs to make sure businesses have everything they need to do just that, from skills and experience to a government that backs them all the way.”