Burnley Social, which organised the ceremony held at Illuminati, was established in 2018 as a way to showcase the amazing people, organisations and businesses in the town and highlight Burnley as a great place to study, work, live and play.

Talk of the Town. Pic: Andy Ford other Buy a Photo

Some of the guests. Pic: Andy Ford other Buy a Photo

Proud. Pic: Andy Ford other Buy a Photo

Host Dean Overson. Pic: Andy Ford other Buy a Photo

View more