Furniture company chooses former Bensons for Beds unit on Burnley's Prestige Retail Park to open first store
The Clearance Discount Furniture Store has opened on the Prestige retail park on the outskirts of the town centre. Situated in the unit formerly occupied by Bensons for Beds, the store opened last week.
Jimmy Aiman Khan, who is chief information officer for the Yorkshire based company, said: “I have worked in the furniture industry for 16 years and my first managerial post was in Burnley 10 years ago.
“I felt a connection to Burnley and that’s why we decided to open our first store here and myself and my family love the fact that our story will begin in this town.”
Starting his career in sales Jimmy eventually became a director for a well known furniture company and he has worked for some of the biggest names in the industry.
He added: “Our core business values are to provide outstanding customer service, the best prices on the market and also create an amazing shopping experience.
“We want to re-build Burnley after the closure of the Benson for Beds and Oak Furniture Land stores on this site.”