C&H, Malcolm Leak’s restaurant and rum bar in Standish Street, is helping to brighten up the town centre with its soulful food and breezy vibe.

Malcolm, a former professional basketball player originally from Connecticut in the United States, has switched international courts for the town’s food scene after a stint mentoring youths at Burnley College.

"When I opened the Caribbean shop, it was basically to give Burnley something different. A different type of food, culture, and vibe. When you have Caribbean food, it's more about relaxing, enjoying the vibe, no drama, no stress, just coming in and having a good time. We have times when you can come in here and play Caribbean dominoes, and get some of the, in my opinion, best food in Burnley from here to Manchester.”

Malcolm Leak, who runs Caribbean restaurant C&H in Burnley.

C&H, named after Malcolm’s two daughters, Chanel and Harmony, offers traditional Caribbean dishes like jerk burgers, chicken and patties, as well as rice and peas, mac and cheese, potato salad, and dumplings.

“I think C&H can bring something special to Burnley. I want to help bring Burnley together. This is where I live, and I love this town. I want Burnley now to start to get [rid of] this dark cloud over it, and build businesses where we can help some of these young kids, where we can build up Burnley. Let's have people come visit Burnley.”