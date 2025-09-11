FILTROX opens extended Barnoldswick facility

Barnoldswick, 4th, 5th and 6th September 2025– FILTROX, a global leader in depth filtration solutions, has officially inaugurated the extension of its Barnoldswick facility at Butts Mill with a program that brought together international distribution partners, dignitaries, employees, and the local community.

The festivities began on Thursday, when FILTROX welcomed customers and distribution partners from 25 different countries around the world.

Guests took part in interactive plant tours and technical workshops to see how depth filters are manufactured in Barnoldswick. The evening concluded with networking, dinner, and live entertainment from FILT-ROCKS, the company’s own band.

On Friday morning, the official opening ceremony took place in a marquee on site, accompanied by performances from a local brass band and Swiss Alphorn musicians. In his address, Mr. Paul Hirst recalled the history of Butts Mill and its transformation from textile hub to modern filtration facility. Mr. Cristian Rusch, CEO of FILTROX Holding AG, presented the successful completion of Project EAGLE. Mr. Leo Staub, Chairman of FILTROX Group, emphasized the strategic importance of the extended factory for the company’s global operations. Mr. Mohammad Ammer, Mayor of Pendle District, welcomed FILTROX’s ongoing commitment to Barnoldswick, while Mr. Jonathan Hinder, Member of Parliament, underlined the significance of international investment for the region. Finally, H.E. Mr. Dominique Paravicini, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UK, highlighted the strong bilateral business ties between the two countries.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests toured the factory in small groups before enjoying a buffet lunch, networking opportunities and entertainment.

The celebrations concluded on Saturday, when the Barnoldswick site opened its doors to employees’ families and friends. Staff proudly presented their workplace while food and drinks were served, turning the inauguration into a true community festival.

Speaking at the close of the event, Mr. Rusch said: “This extension is more than just a building project. It represents our commitment to continuous improvement, our people, and to Barnoldswick as a long-term home for FILTROX.”