Filming for a sequel to Netflix film ‘Bank of Dave’ is set to commence in 2024 and will be directed by Chris Foggin.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The film follows the life story of Burnley entrepreneur and self-made millionaire Dave Fishwick, who opened his own community-based lender back in the wake of the 2007 financial crisis.

The Burnley Savings and Loans - also known as the 'Bank of Dave' that the first film is based on initially featured on Netflix 16, January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original film starred James Bond's Rory Kinnear as Mr Fishwick, as well a Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Game of Thrones' Joel Fry and Paul Kaye, Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville and After Life's Jo Hartley.

Rory Kinnear and Dave Fishwick.

A year on director, Chris Foggin, will take on the sequel telling the story of a 'new and more dangerous adversary: The Payday Lenders'.

Dave Fishwick took to Facebook posting on the ‘Bank on Dave’ social media page: ‘We are so excited! Filming starts on Bank of Dave 2 The Sequel in early 2024! #BankofDave2 @NetflixUK @Netflix #BankofDave’

The post received a postive reaction to the news of a sequel. Mike Handley said: “Fantastic. So looking forward to it. Love your journey, with what you had to go through and thd debanking that has been happening then it is about time the Gov, FCA and bank regulators need to wake up as imo they are not helping business and the general public. They are allowing towns to have bank branches closed down to a point no banks left and taking us to a cashless country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Neilson said: “Brilliant news. The first one is amazing. Can we all be extras?”

Steven Macro said: "Can't stop us burnley boys!”