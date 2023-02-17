The Fence Gate Lodge in Pendle has been crowned the winner of the Perfect Stay Award in this year's accolades.

The category honours the crème de la crème in the hospitality industry who offer unrivalled facilities and an unsurpassed customer experience.

The award is a huge coup for the boutique hotel, which won the award in 2019 before lockdown and boasts a five gold star AA rating.

Keeley Beaumont (Director of Fence Gate Lodge) and Chris Hoban (Lodge Manager) collecting the Lancashire Perfect Stay award at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

As the winner of the Perfect Stay Award, The Fence Gate Lodge will now automatically be entered into the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023 representing Lancashire in this category.

Kevin Berkins, owner of Fence Gate Lodge said: “To win this award against such esteemed finalists is a great achievement and I am fiercely proud of the team that has made this happen. We pride ourselves on the unsurpassed customer journey we offer; the personal touches and attention to detail, and to have this recognised by Marketing Lancashire is the cherry on top as we celebrate our 40th year in hospitality.

“To build on the offering of Fence Gate, we opened the lodge itself in 2017. Formerly six cottages, which were later converted to a public house, Fence Gate Lodge is now a 24-bedroom hotel with suites, an apartment and a function room, which we feel exudes quality and charm; and which retains and enhances many of the original features, including exposed brick walls and woodwork.

“Key to our vision was to create a bespoke offering that captures attention to detail and quality throughout a seamless customer journey and winning this award against such tough competition is the affirmation needed that we have achieved our goals.”

The winners of the Lancashire Tourism Awards were announced at a black-tie ceremony at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens with celebrity host, Steve Royle.

Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire said: “Success in 2022 was hard fought, hard won, against, quite literally, all the odds. But successes there were, and significant ones too.

