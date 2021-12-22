Father Christmas has a new sleigh thanks to Padiham schoolgirl (six)

Holly-Rose Thwaite (six) was the winner of a competition run by Burnley Eats to design a new sleigh for the big man as his old one had broken down.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly-Rose received a bumper prize package worth £125, which included £50 worth of resources for her school, Padiham Green Primary, along with Christmas treats for the pupils.

She also received a £20 voucher for The Entertainer toy store, a £20 voucher for the Yankee Kitchen takeaway and a festive hamper from Kathleen's in Burnley.