Set up by Allison Metcalf with a passion for baking and innovation, the team specialise in creating deliciously creative hand made sweet treats, using no artificial preservatives or flavours.

Within just four weeks of starting life in the studio, they outgrew it and moved premises to a larger rural factory setting ‘The Cow Shed’ in Bolton by Bowland. In 2020 they created a community orchard for the benefit of the community.

Allison Metcalf (right,) with her wife Lucy, and their son Ralph at their Studio Bakery shop

