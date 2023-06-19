Family run Ribble Valley business that supplies Booth's supermarkets and has national listing with Waitrose opens first shop
Set up by Allison Metcalf with a passion for baking and innovation, the team specialise in creating deliciously creative hand made sweet treats, using no artificial preservatives or flavours.
Within just four weeks of starting life in the studio, they outgrew it and moved premises to a larger rural factory setting ‘The Cow Shed’ in Bolton by Bowland. In 2020 they created a community orchard for the benefit of the community.
In 2022 Studio Bakery, which supplies into all 27 Booths supermarkets , secured a national listing with Waitrose for a range of traybakes that are in over 300 supermarkets and so a move to a bigger premises was required. It is now based in The Bake House, which is behind Clitheroe Auction, offering a range of sandwiches, quiches, coffees and iced drinks.