Family owned Burnley gym gets clean bill of health as it celebrates first year in new premises

Owned and run by Mark Turner and his wife Heather the business is a real family affair as their son Matt and daughter Georgia are now on board.

Matt is following in the footsteps of his parents by becoming a qualified personal trainer and Georgia has been instrumental in building up the gym's social media profile and offering dietary advice, before gaining full time employment for the NHS in this field.

MT3, which reflects Mark's initials and his three decades in the industry, first opened six years ago on Burnham Gate.

The Turner family, (left to right) Matt, Georgia, Mark and Heather, at their gym MT3

Keen to relocate Mark and Heather, who have been married since 1995, and are both qualified PTs, and exercise coaches with lots of teaching experience, found the ideal spot at Siberia Mill in Harle Syke.

They were ready to move in January last year but lockdown put those plans on hold until April. But since then it's been flourishing and they have recently extended into a new unit. Dozens of people flocked to an open day to mark the launch of the unit.

Heather said: "We have more members than ever, various classes, PTs on site and and our new unit will provide a separate area for classes and more equipment."