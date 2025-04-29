Established personal injury specialist solicitors with Burnley client base acquired by larger firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A successful personal injury law firm which has an extensive client base in Burnley has been acquired by a larger Yorkshire-based firm.

Armstrong Luty Solicitors based in Skipton has become part of Ison Harrison. The move strengthens Ison Harrison's position as one of the leading full-service legal practices in the north.

Established in 1995, Armstrong Luty Solicitors has built a strong reputation in Skipton and the surrounding area including Burnley and other parts of Lancashire, providing expert legal support to clients involved in personal injury claims over the past three decades. The acquisition sees the firm’s operations integrated into Ison Harrison’s growing network, boosting its presence in North Yorkshire and into Lancashire and bolstering its specialist legal services.

Armstrong Luty will continue to serve clients from its current Skipton office, which will now operate under the Ison Harrison brand. The move brings together two firms with shared values and a commitment to delivering accessible, expert legal support.

Jonathan Wearing, Andrew Armstrong and Nick Luty.

The deal marks another milestone in Ison Harrison’s strategic growth, expanding its reach across North Yorkshire and enhancing its personal injury capabilities. The move increases the firm’s total number of offices across the region to 21, with additional branches being announced imminently as part of its continued expansion strategy.

In 2022, Ison Harrison became a 100% employee-owned business, marking a bold and forward-thinking shift that reflects the firm’s values and dedication to its people. This pioneering model has helped drive rapid and sustained growth, including a significant expansion of the client base and the opening of five new offices since the transition.

Andrew Armstrong, founder of Armstrong Luty, said: “Becoming part of Ison Harrison marks an exciting new chapter for us. Their strong reputation and widespread presence will enable us to offer even greater support to our clients.”

Nick Luty, co-founder, added: “We’re proud to join a forward-thinking, employee-owned firm that shares our commitment to delivering client-focused legal services. It’s a natural and positive fit for both teams.”

Managing partner of Ison Harrison, Jonathan Wearing, welcomed the expansion, commenting: “Armstrong Luty’s expertise in personal injury law is a natural fit with our own, and this integration significantly strengthens and broadens our personal injury offering. The outstanding local reputation and respected standing of Nick Luty and Andrew Armstrong within the legal community were key drivers behind our decision to pursue this acquisition. Together, we’re more capable, adaptable, and better positioned to serve our clients than ever before. It also supports the firm’s wider ambition of making high-quality legal advice more accessible across Yorkshire.”

Clients of Armstrong Luty Solicitors can expect a seamless transition and continued access to the legal expertise and personal service they have come to rely on, now supported by the broader resources and specialist teams at Ison Harrison.

Ison Harrison employs more than 350 staff across its network of offices offering the broadest range of legal services in the region.

The firm has over 13 Law Society accreditations including Lexcel, Clinical Negligence, Family Law, Immigration & Asylum, Conveyancing Quality and SRA Higher Courts Rights – civil and criminal.