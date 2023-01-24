ESP Play & Quest Electrical, a playground equipment manufacturer and industrial electrical contractor and wholesaler in Eastham Place, is in the running to be crowned Small Business of the Year in the Themis Inspire and Achieve Awards.

The business has been nominated for its contribution to apprenticeships in Burnley.

Anne Nolan, who is both Head of HR and PA to Managing Director Andrew Wood, has worked with Burnley College’s Themis scheme over the past five

Exterior of Burnley College Sixth Form in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

years to introduce apprenticeships in manufacturing, business administration, and technical design.

Anne said: “ESP have four apprentices at Burnley College whilst QUEST have six through the college, and also ten through JTL, a training provider who

specialise in electrical apprenticeships.

“QUEST’s youngest apprentice is 16 years old, whilst their eldest is 31.”

Andrew Wood said that he feels the nomination is largely down to Anne’s outstanding contribution.

He said: “Anne has worked tirelessly to embed a people management programme which supports all of our employees in every dimension.

“Due to Anne’s hard work, all employees have a clear understanding on how to progress with their careers within our group. From group-wide professional

development, to one-to-one coaching, all staff at every level receive the support and encouragement to learn new skills.

“I truly hope we win so we can dedicate the award to her. She deserves the recognition.”