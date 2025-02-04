Engineering and Foundry Supplies launches new website tailored for manufacturing and engineering sectors in Pendle

Engineering and Foundry Supplies, a cornerstone of the Pendle community known for supporting local manufacturing and engineering businesses, proudly announces the launch of their newly redesigned website.

The website, developed in collaboration with local digital marketing firm Inspire BDM Ltd, is live at https://www.ef-supplies.co.uk/ and offers improved functionality and enhanced content specifically tailored to the needs of the manufacturing and engineering sectors.

This new website aims to provide a streamlined, user-friendly experience where local manufacturing and engineering companies can easily access detailed information about products and services essential to their operations, such as workplace PPE, professional signage, and comprehensive workwear and laundry services.

Stephen Frost, Director of Engineering and Foundry Supplies, explained: "Our new website reflects our deep commitment to the sectors that form the backbone of our local economy. We've designed it to be a resource where engineering and manufacturing professionals can find not only products but also solutions and advice tailored to their unique needs."

The collaboration with Inspire BDM Ltd, a fellow Colne-based business, underscores both companies' commitment to supporting local industry with high-quality, locally sourced solutions. "It has been rewarding to help Engineering and Foundry Supplies strengthen their digital presence, enhancing their ability to serve the specific needs of the manufacturing and engineering sectors in our community," said Matthew Haworth, Director of Inspire BDM Ltd.

The new website is mobile-responsive to accommodate the on-the-go accessibility needs of professionals in these dynamic sectors. It features an intuitive layout, improved navigation, and enriched content that aligns with the operational needs and interests of local businesses.

Engineering and Foundry Supplies invites all professionals within the manufacturing and engineering sectors to visit the new site to view the full range of products and services designed to support their success.