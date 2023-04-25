The owner of Ellis’s took the plunge to relocate to the old “Brun Lea” Wetherspoons premises in Manchester Road last October.

It is four-times as big as its previous Standish Street home where it began as a milkshake bar in 2014.

Sixth months after the relocation, founder Kyle Ellis reveals the ups and downs of upgrading to an "iconic” Burnley building.

Ellis's in Manchester Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The 33-year-old said: “When we had a chance to move there, it was a no-brainer. The thought behind it was to take Ellis's to the next level.”

Once only able to seat 32 diners, the business can now welcome up to 130 in one sitting.

“It was a big move for us. We were looking to hit the ground running and be busy straight away. But the first couple of weeks were difficult because of the scale of the expansion. It took us all by surprise.

“It was four times harder [to run], but we adapted over the first couple of weeks and overcame that, and now we’re really busy. The reception so far has been brilliant. Friday and Saturday evenings, we're pretty much always fully booked. We bounced back, and now we’re doing better than ever.”

Ellis's owner Kyle Ellis, in the former Standish Street venue in Burnley.

Sticking with the business’ winning formula of “really good burgers and loaded fries” is the recipe for success at its new home.

Having undergone a refurbishment, the venue brings “cool city vibes” to Burnley and has a large bar, allowing for more cocktail options.

“The area we've improved the most is the bar side. In Standish Street, we couldn't get many people in, so they could only have a few social drinks, but the new building is more suited for cocktails and bottomless brunch. People seem to love that.”

Self-taught chef Kyle hopes to see Burnley grow into a thriving foodie destination.

Ellis's in Manchester Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"I'm passionate about Burnley as a town. It has so many great restaurants, bars and businesses. Places like The Palazzo and Crow Wood are doing good things. We want to add to that scene. It's great to be part of it.