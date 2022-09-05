Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electricity North West engineers are set to focus on areas often worst affected by extreme weather, with tens of thousands of customers said to be set to benefit.

The firm aims to make the overhead and underground power network more resilient and make it quicker to restore power if damage occurs. Investments are also being made pruning trees close to overhead lines.

Stephanie Trubshaw, Electricity North West customer director, said: “Our winter preparation and investment focuses on four key areas: preventing power cuts from happening through resilience, improving automatic restoration within three minutes, enabling us to restore power remotely from our control room and helping our teams to make repairs on site as quickly and safely as possible.

Electricity North West is to invest £6m to make the Lancashire network more resilient

“The last storm season provided unprecedented challenges for our teams and customers, causing significant damage to the network, which impacted both repair and restoration times.

"During Storm Arwen, our automatic systems restored 18,000 properties within three minutes, and our engineers restored more than 90 per cent of properties within 48 hours, but we will keep investing to minimise the impact of storms as much as possible.

"The investment will also provide us more information about when and where equipment is damaged so that we can give more accurate updates to customers affected.”

As part of its preparations for winter, Electricity North West is also delivering information leaflets to customers, sharing advice on how to get ready for winter and what to do in the event of a power cut, including calling the free power cut helpline -105.

That includes signing up for the Extra Care Register, the free service which is designed to support people who may need a little extra help during a power cut by calling 0800 195 4141, or visiting enwl.co.uk/extracare.

The news comes after Electricity North West stated that its portion of electricity bills, which funds maintenance and upgrades to the region’s power network, will fall by at least 5.5 per cent from 2023.

This it said was despite increasing investment in the network by 33 per cent to £1.8bn over a five-year period.