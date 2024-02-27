East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce column | Short-termism – a raw deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

February 22nd saw Northern Powerhouse Partnership chief executive, Henri Murison, ‘in conversation’ with Miranda Barker OBE, East Lancashire Chamber chief exec, at the Chamber’s Diamond Ambassadors’ latest lunch event.

Questions came forward and solutions were discussed, with an audience of Lancashire’s most outward facing and keen to influence firms.

On transport

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miranda Barker OBE, chief executive of East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Touching on how we need to focus on demonstrating the potential gains from real economic corridors, supporting the flow of funding and goods into and out of our region and the north of England, to be able to lever in transport investment on a real transformational scale.

On levelling up

How the four-and-a-half year term of modern government and the current political liking for short term tightly geographically defined funding doesn’t always lend itself to driving long term investment, from businesses. We need coordinated and substantial, multi parliamentary term cash injection plans from government at a transformational scale to give businesses the security and belief to come alongside with their own funds. To retain and to draw in new international manufacturing players to our expert advanced manufacturing community.

And on devolution